Yes, you need to match all six numbers -- Powerball included -- to win the jackpot.

But you don't need to match all six numbers in order to win some money, even if it's not in the billions.

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing for the multi-state Powerball lottery are 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and Powerball number is 10. Lottery officials said the jackpot climbed beyond its earlier estimate of $1.9 billion to $2.04 billion.

According to lottery officials, a winning Powerball jackpot ticket, with a cash value of $997.6 million, was sold in California. Additionally, one winner in Florida matched five numbers and a "Power Play" to win $2 million.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But even if you didn't match 5 numbers, you still could have some won money -- from $4 to $1 million.

Here's a Powerball payout breakdown:

5 numbers matched: $1 million (1 in 11,688,054 odds)

4 numbers matched + Powerball: $50,000 (1 in 913,129 odds)

4 numbers matched: $100 (1 in 36,525 odds)

3 numbers matched + Powerball: $100 (1 in 14,494 odds)

3 numbers matched: $7 (1 in 580 odds)

2 numbers matched + Powerball: $7 (1 in 701 odds)

1 number matched + Powerball: $4 (1 in 92 odds)

Powerball matched: $4 (1 in 38 odds)

In the previous drawing, which took place this past Saturday, eight Powerball tickets worth a total $700,000 were sold in Illinois. Three players won $150,000 each after matching for numbers and the Powerball, in addition to adding the "Power Play" feature, according to the Illinois Lottery.

Five other players matched four numbers and the Powerball, winning $50,000 each.

Powerball drawings are held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays at 9:59 CST. The next drawing, worth an estimated $20 million, is scheduled for Wednesday.