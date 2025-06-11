If you use Uber, you may have received an email Tuesday arguing against a Chicago City Council proposal that has drawn criticism from other platforms.

Up for debate this week, the ordinance has sparked controversy as driver advocates and rideshare companies attempt to sway City Hall and officials on the issue.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

What is the rideshare ordinance?

The Chicago Rideshare Living Wage and Safety Ordinance would require rideshare companies, like Uber and Lyft, to increase pay for drivers. Both companies have pushed back against the measure, arguing it will ratchet up costs for customers and drain tax revenue from city coffers.

The proposed legislation also introduces passenger verification and requires transparent fee breakdowns.

Who supports the ordinance?

Ald. Michael Rodriguez, who represents the 22nd ward and is the chair of the Workforce Development Committee, sponsored the ordinance.

“(Rideshare drivers) live in every community in the city of Chicago, every ward, and they deserve a raise,” Rodriguez said.

Lori Simmons, a rideshare driver and activist, said paying drivers “fairly for their time” would improve customers’ experiences.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Drivers really have worked hard to get their stories out there, and we’re so happy to see that this is finally coming to a place where maybe we can conclude this campaign and actually see some positive changes for workers,” Simmons added.

On top of the higher pay, this legislation could increase job security for drivers. According to the Chicago Gig Alliance, some drivers have been indefinitely suspended without notice.

Simmons echoed this sentiment, saying that drivers don’t know what could cause them to lose their jobs. The ordinance would require companies to provide advance notice of any suspension and remind drivers of their right to appeal.

What do companies have to say?

Rideshare companies have pushed back hard against the measure.

In an email sent to users Tuesday, Uber asked customers to “stop the Uber fare hike” by reaching out to their alderpersons. A button at the bottom of the email linked to a site with a prewritten message opposing the ordinance.

“If passed, this proposal would impose costs that would raise Uber fares by nearly 40%, putting everyday trips out of reach for thousands of Chicagoans,” the email read.

According to Uber, the legislation would also damage Uber’s safety standards and service reliability.

In an emailed letter to the Committee on Workforce Development, Jerry Golden, Lyft’s chief policy officer, made a similar appeal.

Golden said the ordinance could increase costs by over 50%, “making rideshare a luxury good.” According to the letter, the ordinance also poses risks to access for residents with limited transportation options, and to the city’s tax revenue.

“The economic impact on the city would also be drastic: rideshare generates more than $200 million annually in tax revenue for Chicago,” he wrote. “Fewer rides equals less tax revenue for a city that can’t afford to cut more critical services to its residents.”

The ordinance will go before the Workforce Development Committee on Thursday. If it passes through committee, City Council could vote on the legislation as soon as their next meeting on June 18.