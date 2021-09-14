Did You Buy Chicken in the Last Decade? You Could Be Eligible to Receive Money

Due to a class-action settlement for $181 million, those who bought chicken products in the U.S. over the last decade could be eligible to receive money.

Prosecutors in the Broiler Chicken Antitrust Litigation lawsuit allege that several corporations conspired to stabilize the price and supply of chicken, which would be in violation of both federal and state consumer and antitrust laws.

According to the lawsuit, anyone who purchased chicken products from Jan. 1, 2009 through Dec. 31, 2020 from the following companies could receive payments: Fieldale Farms Corporation, George’s, Mar-Jac Poultry, Peco Foods, Pilgrim’s Pride and Tyson Foods.

Aside from meat marketed as halal, kosher, free-range or organic, any person who purchased fresh or frozen raw chicken, whole cut-up birds purchased within a package or "white meat" parts could be eligible, the lawsuit notes.

Meat purchased in the following states could qualify: California, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah and Wisconsin.

According to a notice authorized by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the prosecuting law firm said the court will hold a hearing to decide whether to approve the settlements at 9 a.m. on Dec. 20 before any money can be paid.

Consumers can check their eligibility and file a claim by Dec. 31, 2022 at www.overchargedforchicken.com or by calling (877) 888-5428. The total payout to consumers is still being finalized at this time.