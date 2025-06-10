Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet somehow found himself at the center of the Swiftie rumor mill after his wedding this weekend.

Kmet wed his longtime girlfriend and now wife Emily Jarosz Saturday in a backyard celebration.

But as his wedding planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared some insights behind the celebration on her Instagram story, fans were quick to notice a detail that sparked a flurry of rumors on social media.

In the videos, Nottoli showed an envelope sample from the event, which was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

As she noted in her videos, Swift and Kelce were not present at the Kmets' wedding but were actually attending a different wedding in Tennessee that weekend. Still, fans were quick to question if the naming for Table 13 was intentional.

taylor and travis KELCE at the table 13



should i say congratulations? 🤫💍 pic.twitter.com/aSKRtA0aTL — anna clara | fan acc. (@crwzysun) June 9, 2025

Others noted, however, that the naming style is not uncommon for events.

this is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. it’s the aesthetic — Rocco. (@cruelcvnt) June 9, 2025

the planner literally says this is not a real invite and it's just for the video/designing process — hannah (@hannahnadcoh) June 9, 2025

While E! News also confirmed the couple is not in fact married -- yet -- the pair have been dating for quite some time, sparking plenty of media coverage about their love story.