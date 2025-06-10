Celebrity News

Did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce secretly marry? Cole Kmet's wedding sparks rumors

Kmet wed his longtime girlfriend and now wife Emily Jarosz Saturday in a backyard celebration

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Bears player Cole Kmet somehow found himself at the center of the Swiftie rumor mill after his wedding this weekend.

Kmet wed his longtime girlfriend and now wife Emily Jarosz Saturday in a backyard celebration.

But as his wedding planner, Ellie Nottoli, shared some insights behind the celebration on her Instagram story, fans were quick to notice a detail that sparked a flurry of rumors on social media.

In the videos, Nottoli showed an envelope sample from the event, which was addressed to "Taylor and Travis Kelce."

As she noted in her videos, Swift and Kelce were not present at the Kmets' wedding but were actually attending a different wedding in Tennessee that weekend. Still, fans were quick to question if the naming for Table 13 was intentional.

Others noted, however, that the naming style is not uncommon for events.

While E! News also confirmed the couple is not in fact married -- yet -- the pair have been dating for quite some time, sparking plenty of media coverage about their love story.

