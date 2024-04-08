Did it get colder during the Solar Eclipse? Here's the science behind what you felt

Editor's Note: Live coverage of the eclipse from the path of totality begins in the player above starting at 7 a.m. Tune in for live totality starting at 1:55 p.m.

Did you feel that?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, the temperature will drop slightly during Monday's total solar eclipse, which began in Illinois around 1p.m. CST.

At noon, the temperature was predicted to be 65 degrees, NBC 5 Meteorologist Alicia Roman said. Around 2 p.m., which is closer to when the Chicago area will see its peak eclipse of approximately 94%, the temperature will drop slightly, to around 63 degrees.

At 4 p.m., the Chicago area is expected to reach its high for the day, of 70.

"Even though it’s a partial eclipse over Chicago, the skies are still going to get darker, with more than 90% of the sun getting covered," NBC 5 Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes said. "You’ll notice the crescent shape of the sun in all of the shadows and through your phone camera lens. It feels ominous but it’s a very exciting moment."

An animation from the website Time and Date revealing what the eclipse is expected to look like in Chicago shows the moon slowly coming up towards the sun. It then moves to cover 90% of the sun, leaving just a sliver visible. The moon then spins up and away.

In the path of totality, the entire disc of the Moon covers the entire disc of the sun.

"There is an astronomical difference between a partial and total solar eclipse; literally and figuratively," Jeanes said. "The skies get much darker in a total eclipse, the temperature can drop as much as 10 degrees, animals begin behaving differently, but most importantly you get to see the outer edge of the radiation coming from the sun without having to protect your eyes, just for a few minutes."

According to NASA, the experience is similar to what occurs when the sun fades out of view at twilight.

"When sunlight fades at twilight, we always notice how things start to cool down," a post from NASA said. "The same is true for the temporary dimming during a total solar eclipse."

"The Moon's shadow is cool, literally!," NASA added. "When it swept by Lusaka, Zambia, on June 21st in 2001 the air temperature dropped nearly 15 degrees F."

What is a total solar eclipse?

According to NASA scientists, a total solar eclipse occurs when the new moon intersects the path of the sun in the sky, causing the sun to be partially and then nearly completely blocked from view.

In Carbondale, the largest Illinois city included in the path, totality will commence at approximately 1:59 p.m. Totality is expected to end at approximately 2:03 p.m. as the eclipse follows a diagonal line over Fairfield and exits at Mount Carmel, according to state officials.

If you'll be in the Chicago area that means you won't be able to see the eclipse in totality -- but there is a silver lining: The partial eclipse will be visible for a while longer. For areas outside of the path of totality like Chicago, solar eclipse glasses must be worn.

Solar eclipse times in Illinois

Here's a city-by-city breakdown of what you can expect and when, according to Time and Date. Check your city here.

Cook County:

Chicago

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:28

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:41

Partial eclipse ends: 3:22:02

Evanston

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:38

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:45

Partial eclipse ends: 3:22:00

Orland Park

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:48

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:10

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:42

Schaumburg

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:05

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:10

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:29

DuPage County:

Aurora

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:22

Maximum eclipse: 2:06:37

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:07

Lombard

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:57

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:09

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:33

Wheaton

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:48

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:00

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:25

DeKalb County:

DeKalb

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:03

Maximum eclipse: 2:06:09

Partial eclipse ends: 3:20:36

Lake County:

Fox Lake

Partial eclipse begins: 12:51:29

Maximum eclipse: 2:07:20

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:26

Kendall County:

Plainfield

Partial eclipse begins: 12:50:19

Maximum eclipse: 2:06:39

Partial eclipse ends: 3:21:14

Illinois cities in the path of totality

For those looking to be in the path of totality, here's a list of Illinois cities that fall in that category, according to the Illinois DNR:

Carbondale

Totality begins: 1:59:15

Maximum eclipse: 2:01:20

Totality ends: 2:03:25

Makanda

Totality begins: 1:59:09

Maximum eclipse: 2:01:14

Totality ends: 2:03:19

Alto Pass

Totality begins: 1:58:56

Maximum eclipse: 2:01:01

Totality ends: 2:03:06

Fairfield

Totality begins: 2:01:19

Maximum eclipse: 2:03:21

Totality ends: 2:05:23

Olney

Totality begins: 2:02:12

Maximum eclipse: 2:04:07

Totality ends: 2:06:03

Golconda

Totality begins: 2:00:39

Maximum eclipse: 2:02:04

Totality ends: 2:03:30

Effingham

Totality begins: 2:03:25

Maximum eclipse: 2:03:49

Totality ends: 2:04:13

Mt. Vernon

Totality begins: 2:00:35

Maximum eclipse: 2:02:28

Totality ends: 2:04:20

Marion

Totality begins: 2:01:53

Maximum eclipse: 2:03:54

Totality ends: 2:05:56