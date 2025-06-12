Reports are circulating widely on social media claiming so-called "no touch laws" took effect in 31 U.S. states, including Illinois, this month, but is that actually the case?

Social media posts being shared across numerous platforms are warning of the "no touch laws," which restrict phone use while driving. The posts claim such laws took effect in dozens of states on June 5.

But that's not actually the case.

So what should you know?

What actually happened on June 5?

Pennsylvania's "Paul Miller's Law" did begin on June 5. The law makes it illegal to use a hand-held cell phone while driving, "even while stopped temporarily due to traffic, a red light, or other momentary delay."

The state already had a ban on texting while driving, but the new provisions that began this month will allow law enforcement to issue written warnings, and eventually citations, for all hand-held cell phone use while driving.

But such laws were already in effect in Illinois, and several other states cited in the social media reports have had laws in place since as far back as 2008.

What are the rules in Illinois?

Illinois' restrictions took effect starting in 2010, when the state made it illegal to "compose, send or read text messages, instant messages and e-mail on a cell phone or surf the internet while driving." It also banned personal digital assistants and portable or mobile computers, though it did not include GPS or navigation systems.

Additional restrictions took effect in 2014 and again in 2019.

According to the Illinois Tollway, using a phone while driving in Illinois is "considered a moving violation even if the vehicle is stopped at a traffic signal."

The fine for a first offense is a maximum of $75, but that number grows to $100 for a second offense, $125 for a third offense and $150 for a fourth or subsequent offense.

"Drivers with three or more moving violations within a 12-month period risk suspension of their driver’s license," the Tollway stated.

What else to know?

According to the nonprofit Governors Highway Safety Association, several places have regulations in place for cell phone use while driving.

The 31 states cited in the reports do in fact have restrictions for drivers when it comes to handheld cellphones while driving, though all except Alabama and Missouri are "primary enforcement laws." Some states have specific restrictions for "novice drivers" and school bus drivers and others specify rules surrounding text messaging.