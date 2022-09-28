Dick Butkus Hilariously Takes Over Chicago Bears Twitter Account

Dick Butkus hilariously takes over Bears Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Dick Butkus was here.

That's the Bears' new Twitter bio after the team's social media team jokingly gave Butkus their password to the team's account.

Butkus used the account to show fans around Halas Hall, take selfies, test out Twitter polls and give fans a good laugh.

He also recounted his favorite game from his time with the Bears, when running back Gale Sayers ran for six touchdowns at Wrigley Field in 1965. Butkus claimed he could have gone for more if head coach George Halas didn't take him out of the game. Sayer's six touchdowns tied the league record.

It was all fun and games until the Bears asked Butkus to make a "TickTock" -- which scared him off.

Here are the best Tweets from the occurrence. All of them can be found on the Chicago Bears' Twitter account.

Oops didn’t mean to tweet that. Not sure how to delete. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022

Well, they just asked for me to do a TickTock so I’m out of here. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 28, 2022

