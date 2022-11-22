Devin Hester Named a Semi-Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Hester named a semi-finalist for Pro Football HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Bears kick returner, Devin Hester, as a semi-finalist to be inducted into the 2023 class.

This is Hester's second time holding semi-finalist status for the Hall of Fame.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

🚨NEWS🚨



We are excited to reveal our 28 Modern-Era Semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.



The list includes five first-year eligible candidates.



Full List Of Semifinalists: https://t.co/yC5UKWUE7r pic.twitter.com/xGyuX5emrB — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 22, 2022

Hester played eight seasons in Chicago. During his time with the Bears, he was selected to three Pro-Bowl teams and three All-Pro teams.

Over his career, he recorded an NFL record 20 non-offensive touchdowns with 14 punt return touchdowns (also the most in NFL history), five kick return touchdowns and one field goal returned for a touchdown. He recorded over 10,000 return yards between punt and kick returns.

The Bears have the most players in the Hall of Fame with 30. Hester would become the 31st Bears player in the Hall of Fame if inducted.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.