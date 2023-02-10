Devin Hester Calls Non-Selection to Hall of Fame ‘Frustrating'

Hester calls non-selection to Hall of Fame 'frustrating' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Devin Hester was not selected to the Pro Hall of Fame on Thursday night for the second straight year in a row. And he was not happy with the outcome.

"I mean, it's always frustrating when you're in a situation and what happened last year and then again this year, you know what I mean?" Hester said on Keyshawn, JWill, and Max on ESPN.

Hester is widely considered the greatest return man in the history of the game.

The former Chicago Bear created over 10,000 yards of punt and kick returns, which is unheard of. He made his living on special teams, making the All-Pro team four times and receiving a Pro Bowl nod three times.

Yet, for the second straight year, he will not be enshrined at Canton, Ohio.

"You have all high hopes of making the Hall of Fame and not making it, especially for players that they feel like they deserve to be in," Hester said. "Certain players, you know, it's okay. When it comes, it comes. But when you feel like you should be in sooner than later, then it is frustrating."

Hester's disappointment is warranted. He watched Ronde Barber, Darrelle Revis, DeMarcus Ware and Zach Thomas make the Hall of Fame on Thursday, as he missed his second consecutive year.

Many lean on the idea that Hester changed the game forever with his punt and kick return specialties, but I disagree. Usually, when a player changes the game, the rest follow in the same footsteps. No one has dared take the path that Hester did from 2006-16.

For that, he should be enshrined. But, he'll have to wait for his day to come.

