‘Devil Wears Prada' Musical to Make Worldwide Debut in Chicago This Weekend

Hide the enamel bangles, lumpy blue sweaters and floral prints, because the "The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical" is making its way into Chicago this weekend.

The production is set for its worldwide debut Sunday at the James M. Nederlander Theatre as a Chicago exclusive.

Based on Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel and the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, the musical will follow Andy Sachs as she breaks into the fashion industry with a gig at "Runway Magazine."

Sachs has to navigate her way through the job, all the while dealing with editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly's blistering leadership and stratospheric expectations.

The cast includes Beth Leavel as Miranda Priestly, Taylor Iman Jones as Andy Sachs, Javier Muñoz as Nigel Owens and Megan Masako Haley as Emily Charlton.

The musical features a score by Elton John with lyrics from Shaina Taub, and a book by Kate Weatherhead.

Produced by Tony-award winner Kevin McCollum, the musical will run through Aug. 21. Tickets can be purchased here.