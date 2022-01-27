Suspicious Objects Briefly Close Downtown Chicago Streets

Several streets in the Loop were briefly closed on Thursday after police were alerted to a suspicious object in the area.

Chicago police say they were alerted to a suspicious object in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue.

According to sources with the Chicago Fire Department, authorities received reports of an object inside of a coat that was making a ticking noise at a Citibank location.

The bank was evacuated, according to police, and shelter-in-place orders were put into effect in nearby buildings.

According to Total Traffic, Michigan Avenue was temporarily closed in both directions between Randolph Street and South Water Street on Thursday afternoon.

Lake Street was also closed between Wabash and Michigan Avenues in both directions, according to officials. Both streets have since reopened.