Suspect Apparently Dead in Burr Ridge After Shooting Along I-55 Frontage Road

Police in suburban Burr Ridge remain on the scene of a shooting that occurred along the Interstate 55 frontage road Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, officers were searching for a suspect in connection to an aggravated battery with a firearm that took place on the Interstate 55 frontage road between Illinois-83 and 83rd Street.

That roadway is closed due to the police investigation, and officers remain on the scene as an investigation continues.

NBC's Sky 5 helicopter observed a person that matched the description of the suspect lying near the scene of the shooting, but police have not confirmed that it was the suspect that has died.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

We will update this story with additional details as they become available.