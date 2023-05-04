DEVELOPING: No Injuries After Fire Reported at Glenbrook South High School, Officials Say

A fire was reported at suburban Glenbrook South High School on Thursday afternoon, with no injuries reported in its aftermath, according to officials.

According to social media posts from the school, a fire was detected at the high school on Thursday afternoon, which triggered a fire alarm and an evacuation of the school building.

Students are not being allowed to return to the building until it has been cleared by firefighters, and the public is being asked to avoid the area as the emergency response continues.

No injuries were reported, and details are still being released on where the fire took place. Officials with Glenview Fire Department said that the scene is under control, but that firefighters remain at the school.

Students who require buses to get home are being told to head to the stadium parking lot for pick-up, while those requiring rides from parents are free to leave campus, according to officials.

The building has been locked down as a result of the fire, and students will be allowed to retrieve items after the building has been cleared by the fire department.

Officials are asking parents not to come to the campus unless they are picking their children up, and no one is being allowed into the building at this time.

We will update this story with details as they become available.