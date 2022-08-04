DEVELOPING: Morris Residents Asked to Remain Indoors After Reported Shooting

Residents in suburban Morris are being asked to remain in their homes after a reported shooting in a residential area near Interstate 80.

According to a text alert sent out to residents, there are reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Twlight Drive, which is located just to the south of Interstate 80.

A shooting has taken place in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris, IL," the alert read. "We are asking all residents in the area to stay inside their homes as the circumstances and suspect are unknown at this time."

Numerous squad cars from multiple police departments, including Grundy County sheriff’s deputies and Morris police, were observed at the scene, along with SWAT vehicles. A police checkpoint was also set up on Twilight Drive, with residents asked to avoid the area.

There has been no word yet on the hunt for a possible suspect, nor has their been word on injuries or fatalities related to the reported shooting.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.