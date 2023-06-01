7 Hospitalized After Officer-Involved Shooting in Fuller Park

At least four people were hit by gunfire and a total of seven, including three police officers, were hospitalized after an incident in Chicago’s Fuller Park neighborhood on Thursday which officials are calling an "officer-involved shooting."

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the incident occurred in the 4200 block of South Wells.

Chicago police say that four individuals, all civilians, were hit by gunfire.

According to Chicago fire officials, a total of four civilians and three police officers were taken to area hospitals. Two of the civilians were taken to an area hospital in red (serious-to-critical) condition.

Two more were taken to area hospitals in green (good-to-fair) condition, as were three Chicago police officers.

According to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, they are investigating the incident as an "officer-involved shooting," but did not specify whether any of the injured individuals were hit by police gunfire.