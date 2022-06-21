2 Dead, 3 Critically Hurt in Homer Glen Crash, Officials Say

Authorities in suburban Homer Glen say that two people were killed and several others were injured in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon.

Will County Sheriff’s deputies remain on the scene near the intersection of 143rd Street and Kings Road, where they were called to a crash at approximately 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.

A total of three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. Preliminary investigations have indicated that one of the vehicles drove into oncoming traffic, striking the other two cars.

Police say that one man and one woman died, and three other individuals were taken to area hospitals, where they were listed in critical condition.

Motorists are being asked to use alternate routes, and to avoid the area around 143rd Street at this time.

This is a breaking story, and we will update it with the latest details when they become available.