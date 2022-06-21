Fiery Multi-Vehicle Crash Reported in Suburban Homer Glen, Officials Say

Authorities are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident in suburban Homer Glen, with one of the vehicles catching fire after the collision.

According to officials, the crash occurred at the intersection of South King Road and West 143rd Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic is blocked in both directions on West 143rd Street between Lemont road and Creme Road, with Total Traffic reporting multiple injuries.

A total of six ambulances were called to the scene, but it is not known exactly how many victims were involved in the crash.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This is a breaking story, and we will update it with the latest details when they become available.