Detroit Lions Sign Chicago Bears Released Kicker Michael Badgley

By Ryan Taylor

Detroit Lions sign Bears released kicker Michael Badgley originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Detroit Lions signed kicker Michael Badgley to their practice squad on Tuesday. 

Badgley was signed to the Bears roster in place of Cairo Santos, who missed Sunday's game against the New York Giants for personal reasons. 

In turn, Badgley scored all 10 points for the Bears in their loss to the Giants. He knocked in four field goals from 22, 29, 35 and 40 yards to keep the team in the game. 

Once Santos returned to the team, the Bears released the kicker. 

