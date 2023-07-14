By now, Chicago drivers may be used to Kennedy Expressway delays and backups caused by construction and lane closures as part of a years-long, multi-million dollar rehab project. But a new traffic pattern coming soon could throw a wrench in your commute.

Beginning next week, a new, inbound traffic pattern will be in place to account for "recently improved paving," the Illinois Department of Transportation said Thursday in a press release. As part of that new pattern, the inbound express lanes will temporarily close overnight.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect.

Beginning at 9 p.m. Monday, the reversible express lanes, which typically remain open to inbound drivers during the construction, will close, the release said.

Lane closures will also take place inbound on the Kennedy, between Ashland Avenue and Lake Street, IDOT said, adding that "at least one inbound lane will remain open at all times."

By 5 a.m. Tuesday, a new traffic pattern will be in place, according to IDOT.

What the new configuration will look like

The inbound express lanes will reopen and remain open, IDOT said. However, not all exits will be available to drivers.

"The express lanes exit at Diversey Avenue will remain closed and motorists will not be able to exit them until Ohio Street," the release said. "The two inbound mainline lanes will shift to the left on to the new pavement south of Division Street and all lanes rejoin near Ohio Street."

Other detours

In order to accommodate for "bridge cleaning, painting and LED light installation on the inbound Kennedy at Grand Avenue, Green and Hubbard streets and Kinzie to Wayman streets," IDOT said, the westbound Ontario Street ramp to the inbound Kennedy will be closed for approximately one week, beginning July 17.

"During that time, motorists should follow the posted detour," IDOT said, adding that drivers also should expect "various overnight shoulder and intermittent lane closures from Milwaukee Avenue to Lake Street."

According to IDOT, that work is expected to be completed later this fall. The outbound side is scheduled to take place next year.

What's next

According to IDOT officials, two additional "stage changes" are scheduled for this month and next, to "move the remainder of the work zone from the left lanes to the right lanes."

"Additional details, schedules, impacts to traffic and access to ramps will be shared in advance, closer to the individual closure dates," IDOT said.

Where On the Kennedy Is the Construction Taking Place?

According to IDOT, the entire project will take over approximately seven miles of the Kennedy Expressway (Intestate 90/94), from the Edens Expressway Junction (Interstate 94) to the Ohio Street exit.

In addition, work is also planned for Hubbard's Cave -- the tunnel underneath where Hubbard Street crosses over the Kennedy Expressway -- from Grand Avenue to Wayman Street.

Which Lanes Will Be Blocked and When?

IDOT says the project will occur in three stages. The first stage began in March.

Stage 1: Inbound Lanes, Spring 2023 Through Fall 2023

The first stage of construction will impact the inbound Kennedy, with "two mainline inbound lanes closed at a time."

"Motorists should expect lane shifts and overnight lane closure, along with various ramp closures," a release from IDOT says.

A press release from the agency goes on to say that reversible express lanes will remain open in the inbound direction "to help minimize traffic impact."

In the summer months, the inbound tunnel underneath where Hubbard Street crosses over the Kennedy Expressway will also be impacted.

"Later this summer, painting and the installation of new LED lighting will begin on inbound Hubbard's Cave between Ohio and Lake Streets," IDOT says.

According to officials, stage 1 projects are expected to be completed in the fall of 2023, with "all lanes and ramps reopening and the express lanes resuming normal operations."

Stage 2: Express Lanes, Spring 2024 Through Fall 2024

IDOT says the second stage of the project will tackle the reversible express lanes.

According to the release, next year, the express lanes will be closed to accommodate a rehabilitation of the Reversible Lane Access Control System known as REVLAC.

"In addition, mainline lane closures will be needed to accommodate painting and the installation of new LED lighting in both directions of Hubbard's Cave, between Ohio and Lake streets," IDOT says.

According to officials, stage 2 projects are expected to begin in the spring of 2024, and be completed in fall of 2024.

Stage 3: Outbound Kennedy, Spring 2025 Through Late Fall 2025

The third stage of the construction, IDOT says, will address the outbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway.

According to the release, two mainline outbound lanes will be closed at a time, with lane shifts, overnight lane closures, and various ramp closures. However, "the reversible express lanes will remain open in the outbound direction," IDOT says.

Additionally, work on outbound Hubbard's Cave will continue between Ohio and Lake Streets, IDOT says.

Officials say the third stage is expected to begin in the spring of 2025 and be completed in late fall of 2025.

When Will the Construction Be Over?

According to IDOT, the overall project is expected to start March 20, 2023, beginning with inbound Kennedy lanes. It will be completed in stages, IDOT says, and is expected to be wrapped up entirely in "late fall 2025."

"Motorists should expect significant delays and allow extra time for trips through this area," IDOT says.

The Kennedy Expressway has been officially open since November 1960, but according to IDOT, the last major rehab project on the roadway was completed in 1994.