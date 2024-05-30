Details revealed for inaugural Sundance Institute event in Chicago

Film lovers in the Chicago area have something big to look forward to this summer, with an inaugural Sundance Institute event slated for late June thanks to a partnership with Choose Chicago and the city of Chicago.

According to city officials, the festival will take place from June 28-30 and will feature screenings of films shown at the annual Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah.

In addition to a stacked lineup of films, panel discussions and master classes will be held at the festival, with screenings being held at the Logan Center for the Arts, Chicago Cultural Center and Davis Theater.

Tickets for screenings at Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024 are $20, while tickets for students and seniors are $18.

According to a press release from Choose Chicago, here's a look at the events slated for the first-ever Sundance Institute x Chicago festival.

Screenings

Luther: Never Too Much / U.S.A. (Director: Dawn Porter, Producers: Trish D Chetty, Ged Doherty, Jamie Foxx, Datari Turner, Leah Smith)

Luther: Never Too Much chronicles the story of a vocal virtuoso. Using a wealth of rarely seen archives, Vandross tells his own story with assistance from his closest friends and musical collaborators including Mariah Carey, Dionne Warwick, Valerie Simpson and Roberta Flack. The film relives the many stunning moments of Vandross’ Grammy® award-winning musical career, while exploring his personal life, health struggles, and a lifelong battle to earn the respect his music deserved. Documentary.

Screenings: June 28, 7:30 PM at Logan Center for the Arts; June 29, 2 PM at Davis Theater and June 30, 12 PM at Logan Center for the Arts.

Sugarcane / U.S.A., Canada (Director: Julian Brave NoiseCat, Director, Cinematographer, and Producer: Emily Kassie, Producer: Kellen Quinn)

An investigation into abuse and missing children at an Indian residential school ignites a reckoning on the nearby Sugarcane Reserve. Documentary.

Screenings: June 29, 1 PM at Logan Center for the Arts and June 30, 2 PM at Davis Theater.

A Different Man / U.S.A. (Director and Screenwriter: Aaron Schimberg, Producers: Christine Vachon, Vanessa McDonnell, Gabriel Mayers)

Aspiring actor Edward undergoes a radical medical procedure to drastically transform his appearance. But his new dream face quickly turns into a nightmare, as he loses out on the role he was born to play and becomes obsessed with reclaiming what was lost.

Cast: Sebastian Stan, Renate Reinsve, Adam Pearson. Fiction.

Screenings: June 29, 7 PM at Davis Theater; June 30, 4 PM at Logan Center for the Arts

Your Monster / U.S.A. (Director, Screenwriter, and Producer: Caroline Lindy, Producers: Kayla Foster, Shannon Reilly, Melanie Donkers, Kira Carstensen)

After her life falls apart, soft-spoken actress Laura Franco finds her voice again after she meets a terrifying, yet weirdly charming Monster living in her closet. A fantastical and dark romantic comedy about falling in love with your inner rage.

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Tommy Dewey, Meghann Fahy, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster. Fiction.

Screenings: June 29, 8 PM at Logan Center for the Arts; June 30, 7 PM at Davis Theatre.

Panel discussions and master classes

The Sundance Institute x Chicago 2024 event will not only showcase films but also offer a robust series of talks and master classes aimed at engaging both film professionals and enthusiasts. These offerings are all free, but have limited capacity and require online reservations.

Playing for Keeps: How Development Labs could be the investment that leads to local artistic sustainability

Date/time: Saturday, June 29 | 5 PM

Location: Logan Center for the Arts, Performance Hall

Details: This panel will explore innovative strategies in film development, offering insights into creative processes that drive the industry. Confirmed panelists to date include Ilyse McKimmie (Feature Film Program, Sundance Institute), Angie Gaffney (Producer, 521 Films) and Elijah McKinnon (Co-Founder / Executive Director, OTV).

A Better Way? New Sustainable Models for Financing and Distribution: Dual Value, Philanthropy, and Social Impact

Date/time: Sunday, June 30 | 1:15 PM

Location: Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater

Details: Discussing cutting-edge trends in financing and distribution, this session will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of the evolving landscape of film production. Confirmed panelists to date include Adrienne Becker (Level Forward), Jason Matsomoto (Full Spectrum Features), Lauren Pabst (MacArthur Foundation), Jonah Zeiger (Chicago Film Office).

Stronger Together: How festivals, art houses, and independent exhibitors are working together to revive & reinvent the theatrical experience

Date/time: Sunday, June 30 | 5:15 PM

Location: Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater

Details: Experts will debate and discuss the changing role of film festivals in shaping cinema and engaging global audiences. Confirmed Panelists to date include Eugene Hernandez (Director, Sundance Film Festival), Karen Cardarelli (Facets and Chicago Alliance of Film Festivals).

Sundance Institute Short Film Master Class, presented by United Airlines

Dates/time: Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 | 10:30 AM

Locations: Logan Center for the Arts, Screening Room (June 29) and the Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater (June 30)

Details: Join Sundance programmer Mike Plante as he discusses the art of the short film, including submission processes and festival strategies, with insights from local filmmakers.

Sundance Institute Artist Programs Presentation, presented by United Airlines: Everything You Always Wanted to Know about Sundance but Were Afraid to Ask

Dates/time: Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30 | 3:30 PM

Locations: Logan Center for the Arts, Screening Room (June 29) and the Chicago Cultural Center, Claudia Cassidy Theater (June 30)

Details: Ilyse McKimmie from Sundance Institute's Feature Film Program will cover the Institute’s year-round support of artists across various formats, complemented by experiences shared by Chicago-based filmmaker McKenzie Chinn. Joining Ilyse will be writer, director, actor, and Chicago local McKenzie Chinn. McKenzie will share her experience as an alumna of the 2021 Screenwriters and Directors Labs with her in-development feature A Real One. Her proof-of-concept short of the same title won the Gold Hugo for Live Action Short Film at the 2023 Chicago International Film Festival.

More information on the upcoming event can be found here.