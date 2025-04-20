Illinois State Police have released new details in a small plane crash that left four people dead near Mattoon on Saturday.

According to the update, the crash occurred just after 10 a.m. Saturday near 500 County Road 1400 North in Trilla, approximately three miles south of Mattoon.

The single-engine plane crashed onto a roadway, leaving four people dead according to authorities.

The victims in the crash were en route from Menomonie, Wisconsin, according to the latest updates, but no further information was available on their destination.

The aircraft was still on the roadway as of Sunday morning as the NTSB and other agencies investigate the crash, with closures still in place according to authorities.