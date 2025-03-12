Details, date announced for 2025 Chicago Pride Parade

Details for the Chicago Price Parade, one of the largest Pride parades in the country, are beginning to take shape, with organizers Wednesday announcing the parade's date, theme and more.

The 54rd annual Chicago Pride Parade will be held Sunday, June 29, PRIDEChicago announced in a release, with the official theme of this year's parade as "United in Pride."

The theme is meant to "reflect the powerful spirit of unity, resilience, and love that defines the LGBTQ+ community and its allies," the release said. "More than just a parade, 'United in Pride' is a

call to action—an opportunity to come together, embrace diversity, and continue the fight for equality."

"For over 50 years, the Chicago Pride Parade has remained a powerful platform for visibility, advocacy, and celebration,” parade co-coordinator Tim Frye said in the release. "In 2025, we celebrate not just how far we’ve come, but in the face of growing challenges, the strength we have when we stand together.

The two-mile parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. from Sheridan and Broadway, with viewing beginning at Grace and Broadway, the release said. The parade will wind mostly through the Northalsted neighborhood, with as many as one million people expected to line the streets.

In 2024, the iconic parade was downsized, with the route shortened and the start time was moved up due to safety and logistical concerns.

Despite the smaller footprint, hundreds of thousands lined up for the parade route last year.

More information about the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade can be found here.