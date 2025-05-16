‘Despicable crime': Elementary school teacher in Gurnee charged with spreading child pornography

The Lake County Sheriff's Detectives arrested a Gurnee-area teacher for disseminating child pornography Thursday, officials said.

According to a statement, detectives received a tip from a social media company that one user may have shared child pornography to another user. Detectives said they launched an investigation and found the likely source to be coming from a residence in the 300 block of Buckingham Drive in Grayslake.

After obtaining a search warrant, detectives said they found the device likely used by the offender, 47-year-old Todd Fowler.

Officials said Fowler is at Gurnee's Woodland Elementary School.

According to the sheriff's department, it is believed that in addition to possessing and spreading child pornography, Fowler took photos posted to social media by local students and their parents and shared them with pedophiles across the country.

“This is a despicable crime—especially when committed by someone entrusted to be a positive influence on our youth," said Sheriff John D. Idleburg.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office approved charges of possessing and disseminating child pornography. Officials said additional charges are pending based on the results of a forensic examination.