Desperate Search for Missing 84-Year-Old Woman Intensifies in Chicago Area

The family of 84-year-old Olga Gutierrez is asking for help, as the matriarch of the family has not been seen since Sunday.

She was dropped off at her Markham home on Sunday after spending the weekend with her daughter. Gutierrez was staying with her son, though he said he didn't notice she was missing until Monday.

“I miss you, I am sorry that this happened, I don’t know… I’m looking for you if you can tell somebody I just want you to come home,” Elodia Gill, Gutierrez's youngest daughter, said.

The family reported her missing on Monday and the search has grown since then. The use of bloodhounds, detectives and drones are all centering around Gutierrez.

The search radius has grown exponentially in three days. Though Gutierrez limps and was on foot, the police believe she could have covered much ground.

“We can’t take any chances we have to search virtually every bit of area and territory that we can because she is endangered she is elderly it’s been cold we have all the conditions to make sure we find her quickly,” Markham Police Chief Jack Genius said.

Gutierrez turned 84 years old on Wednesday, the family told NBC 5, noting that her disappearance is completely out of the ordinary.

“I cant accept it, she doesn’t - it’s just so out of character. My mother never liked to leave her house…she felt comfortable. She loved her house. She loved being in her house," Gill said.

The uncertainty of the situation has taken hold, the family said, leading to feelings of remorse and regret. The unknowns in this situation have become overwhelming for the family at times.

“I almost feel like if I would have just kept her… to an extent I am just trying to contain myself because I just pray that she is out there. I pray that she asked somebody for directions and they took her and we are going to find her eventually,” Gill said.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez's disappearance should contact police at 708-331-4095.