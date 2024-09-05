Designs for possible new Illinois flag being accepted now. Here's how to enter

The state of Illinois could have a new flag for the first time in more than 50 years, and state residents are being encouraged to submit design proposals for a new banner.

Illinois’ current flag was first put into use in 1970, but the design has been largely in place for much longer than that, according to the Illinois Flag Commission.

As a result, the Illinois Flag Commission was created to better identify a banner that can “reflect the identity of Illinois,” with the group soliciting designs for a proposed new flag.

Here’s what to know about the process.

Why is a new flag being considered?

According to proponents of the bill, a new flag design is being evaluated to “better represent the state’s diversity of urban, suburban and rural communities, and to inspire renewed state pride among Illinoisans.”

The current flag was agreed upon in Sept. 1969, when the word “Illinois” was added to the design. The flag also contains the state’s seal, featuring a bald eagle holding a banner that reads “State Sovereignty, National Union,” and the dates of “1818” and “1868,” representing the year Illinois became a state and the year the state seal was designed.

How will new designs be evaluated?

There is no guarantee that a new flag will be adopted, but state residents are being encouraged to submit designs for a public vote that will be held next year.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

According to officials, flag designs must be submitted either online or via mail by Oct. 18 of this year. A total of 10 designs will then be chosen, and beginning in January an online survey will be conducted asking residents whether the state should adopt a new flag, and which banner should be chosen.

The state’s General Assembly will then make the final determination on whether to move forward with a new flag, and which design to choose.

For the first time in decades, Illinois could adopt a new state flag — and you could be the one to design it.

How to submit a design

Participants can visit www.ilsos.gov and upload online or submit their design via mail addressed to Illinois Flag Commission, Howlett Building, Room 476, 501 S. Second St., Springfield, IL 62756

To upload an image, the file will need to be 5 MB or less and in PNG, GIF, or JPG format. There should be no watermarks or frames around the image.

Submissions are limited to three per person.

Submissions from outside the United States, i.e. military bases, need to be made by regular mail, the announcement said.

What are the submission guidelines?

Design elements can include natural features of the state, history and culture of the state, the announcement said. There is no limit on flag shape or ratio, but designs may be edited by the commission, the announcement added.

There is also no limit on colors, but a design of fewer than three colors is recommended by the commission.

Participants are required to provide their first and last name, address, email address and phone number when submitting a design. They are also required to explain their relationship to Illinois and provide a description of their flag entry, the announcement said.

Persons under 18 may submit designs if submitted in coordination with a parent/guardian, teacher or adult mentor, officials said.

Designs must not be AI generated, or copied from other designs or use existing logos or copyrighted materials. However, the design can include elements or reproductions of the State Seal or any prior Illinois State flag, according to officials.

Officials also said that by submitting a design, the participating is "authorizing the Commission and the State of Illinois to take ownership of the design."