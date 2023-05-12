Des Plaines Police Respond to Incident at Maine West High School; School Evacuated

Des Plaines police confirmed they were responding to an incident at Maine West High School and the school was evacuated Friday morning.

The department said it responded to the area for a report of shots fired.

"Officers are currently investigating this incident and the school has been evacuated," police wrote on Facebook.

Authorities said there were no reported injuries and urged residents to avoid the area "until further notice."

The district said "no threat has been identified."

"We believe there was an accidental push of the active shooter button or a short in the system that caused that alarm to go off," the district said in a statement. "However, we are going through all of the protocols to keep students and staff safe and the school is on lockdown."

The school asked that parents do not come to the school as police continue working to clear the building.

Check back for more on this developing story.