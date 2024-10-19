Des Plaines police release photos of bicyclist who allegedly stabbed driver

Police in suburban Des Plaines released surveillance photos of a bicyclist wanted in the stabbing of a driver earlier this month, authorities said.

A series of photos released by the Des Plaines Police Department on Friday showed the suspect who allegedly stabbed a man on Oct. 11 in the area of Miner Street and Metropolitan Way.

According to police, a 53-year-old man was found in the roadway with multiple stab wounds to his left arm. Officers stopped the bleeding using lifesaving measures, police said, before paramedics transported the man to an area hospital.

The victim said he was driving westbound on Miner Street when he encountered a bicyclist in the roadway, and "words were exchanged" between the two. The bicyclist then pulled alongside the driver's vehicle and began punching him through the open window.

As the driver tried to defend himself, the bicyclist pulled a knife from his pocket and stabbed the victim multiple times, police said. The suspect was said to be between 30 to 40 years old, wearing a gray tank top, khaki shorts and a backpack.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Des Plaines Police Department at 847-391--5400.