Derrick Rose to Participate in NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago: Report

Former Chicago Bulls star Derrick Rose still has deep connections to the city, and he will reportedly be back in town for one of the NBA's showcase events.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Rose has agreed to participate in the NBA's Skills Competition during All-Star weekend at the United Center.

Rose, in his first season with the Detroit Pistons, is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 assists per game in 31 contests.

Rose was drafted first overall by the Chicago Bulls in the 2008 NBA Draft. He won the NBA's MVP Award during the 2010-11 season, helping to guide the Bulls to the Eastern Conference Final, and he made three All-Star appearances as a member of the organization.

In the NBA's first All-Star balloting update, released last week, Rose is currently in fourth place among Eastern Conference guards, trailing Atlanta's Trae Young, Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving and Boston's Kemba Walker.