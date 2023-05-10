Derrick Rose says Bulls retiring No. 1 jersey 'would be cool' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jerry Sloan, Bob Love, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen . . . Derrick Rose?

When asked by The Athletic's Shams Charania about his thoughts on the Bulls possibly retiring his No. 1 jersey in the future, Rose responded with a smile on his face.

"I haven't really thought about it but the idea would be cool," Rose said. "My son's grandfather was telling me, 'Man, it's really not about you. At that time it's about your family, BJ, your mom, kids.'"

Wise words from his family. Rose came a long way to where he is now with the New York Knicks. He will likely always be remembered as the biggest "What if?" in Chicago sports history.

Two knee surgeries closed the door on the possibility for him to take the Bulls to the next level in the Eastern Conference playoffs. With the Bulls, however, Rose helped Chicago to seven straight playoff appearances, only making it as far as the conference finals.

But, still, his career accolades could be deserving enough from Chicago's perspective to join him with the ranks of those before him.

Rose was on the Bulls for eight seasons from 2008-2016. At 22, he became the NBA's youngest MVP, winning the award in 2010 for his outstanding performance. He also earned the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in 2008-09 and three All-Star nods with the Bulls.

Despite the potential embellishment of his jersey to join the rafters with the all-time Bulls greats, Rose is more focused on what he'll say to Chicago if the time comes.

"I don't think about the jersey ceremony," Rose said. "I think about what I'm gonna say. Because, man, I gotta go out there in front of the fans at center court."

