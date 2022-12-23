DeRozan, LaVine, Vučević First Bulls Trio to Achieve This Scoring Stat

'Big 3' first Bulls trio to achieve this scoring stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls have had some notable trios in the franchise's decorated history.

From the dynasty years, Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Horace Grant spring to mind. As do Jordan, Pippen and Dennis Rodman.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Then, from the early 2010's came Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Luol Deng, or later, Rose, Pau Gasol and Jimmy Butler.

But no Bulls trio has ever achieved what DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević have done in the last four games.

According to Bulls PR, DeRozan, LaVine and Vučević are the first Bulls trio to each score 20-plus points in four straight games together — and the first to even rattle three such games off since 1984, when Jordan, Quintin Dailey and Orlando Woolridge did so.

The Bulls are 3-1 in those four contests and have won the last three, marking their first three-game win streak of the 2022-23 season. In that span, DeRozan is averaging 26.5 points on 51.9 percent shooting, LaVine is averaging 24.5 points on 52.2 percent shooting and Vučević is averaging 23.3 points on 60 percent shooting.

The three have also combined for some clutch moments in victories, from Vučević two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Tuesday's win over the Miami Heat, to LaVine's handful of buckets down the stretch of Wednesday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, to DeRozan's game-winner to sink the New York Knicks on Friday.

DEMAR DEROZAN PUTS THE BULLS AHEAD WITH 0.4 SECONDS TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/G7HaX2V35A — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) December 24, 2022

While all of the above has merely pulled the Bulls to 14-18 and a half-game out of the Eastern Conference's final play-in spot, the tenor of their season is drastically different than even five days ago.

And for that, the Bulls and their fans have the team's stars to thank.

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.