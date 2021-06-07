Derailment Reported on CTA Red Line Near Bryn Mawr Station, Injuries Unknown

The Chicago Fire Department responded to a derailment involving a CTA Red Line train Monday evening near the Bryn Mawr station in the city's Edgewater neighborhood, authorities said.

The incident was reported before 6:45 p.m. at 1119 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

A total of 24 passengers were onboard the train, and no injuries were reported, CFD tweeted.

Red Line service between Howard and Belmont was suspended as a result, as was Purple Line Express service to the loop, CTA tweeted.

Fire officials said one wheel was off the tracks, but what led up to the incident wasn't immediately clear.

Check back for updates on this developing story.