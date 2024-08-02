Deputy charged with Sonya Massey's killing found ‘suitable' during hiring process despite low score on cognitive assessment

Before being officially hired as a Sangamon County Sheriff’s deputy in March 2023, Sean Grayson needed to pass a drug screening and psychological evaluation.

The psychologist who performed that examine noted that Grayson scored low on his cognitive assessment but was “calm and easy-going” during the interview.

The psychologist also noted that Grayson “likes his expectations clearly defined. He knows he can move too fast at times” and that “he needs to slow down to make good decisions.”

Despite this, Grayson was found to meet the acceptable standards to be hired as a deputy.

But less than a year and a half later, Grayson has now lost his job and is facing several charges, including aggravated murder, for the shooting death of Sonya Massey. He’s pleaded not guilty.

In a statement posted to a newly created county-run website, Sheriff Jack Campbell defended the hiring the process – but not the actions of Grayson:

“Grayson’s employment history shows that he was employed by five different law enforcement agencies prior to applying to the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office. This is a standard career path in this field. What I prefer to see is movement to progressively larger and more structured agencies with higher levels of public interaction, which indicates professional growth and ambition. Grayson’s personnel file includes references from people I know well.

Normally, I seek such references and give more credence to those from individuals I trust and know to have integrity. Their insights are invaluable in making informed hiring decisions.

No other law enforcement agency reported problems with Grayson before we hired him. Among the comments from his prior employers was that he ‘needed more training.’ This is not unusual for deputies with Grayson’s experience and is standard procedure for Sangamon County deputies.”

The statement from Campbell coincided with the release of Grayson’s personnel file – which contained the psychological assessment, letters of recommendation, training certificates and documents explaining the sheriff’s office internal investigation of the Massey shooting.

Earlier this week, NBC 5 Investigates reported that Grayson was found to have violated several departmental policies while working as a deputy at the Logan County Sheriff’s Office – including that agency’s pursuit policy for engaging in a chase in September 2022 even after his supervisor told him to terminate it.

He resigned from that position before the internal investigation was completed.

With the fatal shooting of Sonya Massey - Sangamon County investigators found Grayson violated several departmental policies as well, including use of force, standards of conduct, failing to activate his body-worn camera and insubordination – for allegedly failing to talk to investigators conducting the internal investigation into the deadly shooting.

On July 6, while responding to Massey’s home, the internal investigation found Grayson “immediately escalated” to using deadly force after Massey removed a pot a water from her stove.

“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” Massey can be heard saying on body-worn camera footage.

To which, Grayson replied: “You better f****** not. I swear to God I’ll f****** shoot you right in your f******* face.”

NBC 5 Investigates reported on Wednesday that 911 records show both Massey and her mother had called authorities in the days before the shooting expressing concerns about Sonya Massey’s mental health.

Her mother reported that Sonya was having a mental breakdown and asked a dispatcher on July 5 not to send any officers who might hurt her daughter.

According to the records released from the internal review, Grayson pointed the firearm at Massey even though she was not making any aggressive movements, only talking.

Chief Deputy Anthony Mayfield added that “the circumstances existed for Deputy Grayson to attempt non-violent strategies and techniques. And his failure to communicate or use a less than lethal alternative led to the death of Ms. Massey.”

Sheriff Campbell has declined calls to resign and reiterated the other agencies had not shared information about Grayson other than recommending additional training.

Marc Avery, a county board member who sits on the jail committee, said his committee is tasked with overseeing spending and hires for the sheriff’s office but they typically just approve vacancies and fulfilling the hires – they don’t specifically vet individual candidates.

According to county board’s website:

“The Jail committee has oversight of expenditures and hiring for the Sheriff's department & Coroner's office. The Jail committee shall: a) purchase all necessary furniture, fixtures, equipment and supplies for the county jail, except as shall otherwise be provided by these rules or by laws; b) make such repairs to the jail as deemed necessary from time to time; c) inspect the jail at reasonable intervals to ensure that the premises are kept in sanitary condition and that its rules and the rules of the board with respect thereto are being complied with.”

It raises more questions about what role the jail committee plays in overseeing the sheriff’s office.

“It says we have the authority according to the website but we have never formally vetted any individual other than salary and start date and that’s it,” Avery told NBC 5 Investigates.

When asked if that needs to change, he said: “Yes, that needs to change.”