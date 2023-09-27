DePaul University ups security measures after multiple robberies

Students on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus said the start of their semester is all about safety, or the lack thereof, after a series of robberies targeting students in recent days.

“To be honest, it’s strange,” said senior Kent Levu. “Before, we never had problems. But for some reason this year, it’s strange there is so much crime happening and I know a lot of students around here are feeling anxious.”

DePaul Sophomore Susan Owerei echoed Levu. She feels crime was not an issue prior to this year.

“Honestly, it’s kind of crazy because last year was super safe, Owerei said. “So I don’t know where all of this is coming from.”

Just in the month of September, there were six reported robberies targeted students on or near the Lincoln Park campus.

The suspects mostly demanded money and cell phones, but in three of the incidents, students were either pepper sprayed, punched, or struck with firearms.

“Usually I can walk with my friends, be on the quad, but now I feel like I can’t leave my apartment without someone beside me, which is crazy,” said Owerei.

DePaul University said it is tightening its security in response to the crimes.

Beginning Monday, students will be required to have their DePaul ID on them at all times, on both the Lincoln Park and Loop campuses.

The university is also adding more security officers to have a more visible presence, especially in the evenings and on weekends. Chicago Police also approved to increase its patrols in the Lincoln Park neighborhood.

“From the university, I feel like they are trying to make it seem safer, however as an open campus, you can’t really do too much,” said sophomore Marcella Thomasson.