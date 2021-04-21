DePaul to Require Students to Get COVID Vaccine Before Fall Semester

DePaul University will require all students to receive coronavirus vaccinations before returning to campus for the fall 2021 semester, the school announced Wednesday.

According to a press release from the school, all undergraduate, graduate and professional students who plan to learn on-campus will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The school will host a vaccine clinic for students beginning April 27, running next Tuesday through Thursday at the Student Center in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

Students will be asked to verify that they have been vaccinated through the online portal Campus Connect, which is the same way other vaccines are recorded at the school. To register the vaccine, students need to provide their full name, date of birth and student ID number, according to the release.

DePaul noted that the school will accommodate medical and religious exemptions, although they "expect the vast majority of students will be vaccinated."

"Why is DePaul requiring students to be vaccinated? Simply put: safety, mutual care and social responsibility," DePaul University President A. Gabriel Esteban said. "The health and safety of our community, and the communities in which our students, faculty and staff live, have driven DePaul’s decision-making throughout the pandemic."

Students can also receive vaccines as part of Illinois' College Vaccination Days program at a clinic Thursday in the city's Old Town neighborhood. Click here for more information.