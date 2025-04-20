Students are on high alert after a male suspect shoved a woman and chased several others on DePaul’s Lincoln Park campus.

According to the safety alert, three individuals had reported a suspicious man in the vicinity of Belden and Fremont on the university’s campus Saturday night.

According to authorities, the suspect is accused of chasing two women on the campus, sending them fleeing into the McCabe Hall residence near that location.

The suspect had also allegedly shoved another woman under the CTA tracks behind Wish Field and Cacciatore Stadium, according to authorities.

The suspect was described as having a dark complexion, standing 5-feet-5 inches tall. He had long dreadlocks, was wearing a dark green sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago police, or to contact DePaul Public Safety at 773-325-7777 on the Lincoln Park campus.