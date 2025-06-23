The Department of Homeland Security on Sunday issued a new National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin warning of a "heightened threat environment" following the U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran.

"Low-level cyber attacks against US networks by pro-Iranian hacktivists are likely, and cyber actors affiliated with the Iranian government may conduct attacks against US networks," the bulletin said.

It went on to say that the strikes could motivate violent extremist groups led by the Islamic Republic of Iran to "mobilize," and seek to attack targets perceived to be Jewish, pro-Israel, or linked to the US government. Those groups include Iranian-backed Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, the department said.

"Multiple recent Homeland terrorist attacks have been motivated by anti-Semitic or anti-Israel sentiment, and the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict could contribute to US-based individuals plotting additional attacks," the warning said.

Sources told NBC News Iran sent a communication to President Donald Trump in the days before Saturday night's strikes on its nuclear facilities, threatening to activate sleeper-cell terror inside the United States if it were attacked.

The advisory lasts for four months, and is set to expire Sept. 22, 2025, according to the bulletin.

Where things stand right now

The decision to directly involve the U.S. comes after more than a week of strikes by Israel on Iran that have moved to systematically eradicate the country’s air defenses and offensive missile capabilities, while damaging its nuclear enrichment facilities.

Early Monday, the Israeli military confirmed it struck routes leading to Iran’s Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access.

President Trump, who has warned of additional strikes if Tehran retaliates against U.S. forces, has mused about the possibility of “regime change″ in Iran, despite administration officials earlier indicating they wanted to restart talks with Iran.

Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency, Reza Najafi, condemned the “unprecedented act of aggression” against Iranian nuclear facilities by Israel and the U.S. and said that this act “delivered a fundamental and irreparable blow” to the international non-proliferation regime, including the framework of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Najafi was speaking to reporters at an emergency meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog board that addressed the situation in Iran.

He said Iran reserves its right to self-defense. “As long as the source of the threat persists, the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue to undertake the necessary, resolute and proportionate measures to neutralize it at the time, place and manner of its own choosing.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran insists its nuclear program is only for peaceful purposes. But Israel views it as an existential threat and has said its military campaign is necessary to prevent Iran from building an atomic weapon.

Last week, demonstrators in support of the IRI in Tehran protested Israel’s strikes, chanting anti-America and anti-Israel slogans while holding pictures of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

'Operation Midnight Hammer'

The United States inserted itself into Israel's war against Iran Saturday, bombing three of the Islamic Republic's key nuclear sites overnight in an attack it dubbed “Operation Midnight Hammer.” U.S. President Donald Trump asserted that the sites were “completely and fully obliterated,” and warned there would be additional strikes if Iran retaliates.

Israeli strikes began on June 13. Targeting Iranian military and nuclear sites, they killed several top military officials and nuclear scientists. Iran retaliated by firing hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, some of which penetrated the country’s vaunted multi-tiered air defense system.