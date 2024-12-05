Police have said UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's fatal shooting outside a New York hotel appeared to be a "targeted" and "preplanned" attack, but why was he shot and what was the motive behind the killing?

New developments could provide some insights.

A law enforcement official told NBC News bullet casings found at the scene had chilling messages on them. They included the words “defend", "deny” and “depose.”

The words echo the title of the book "Delay Deny Defend," written in 2010 with a subtitle, "Why insurance companies don't pay claims and what you can do about it," according to CNBC.

While authorities have not yet released a possible motive, they did note they were investigating whether Thompson had any threats made against him prior to the shooting. His wife told NBC News that Thompson had received multiple threats.

New York police said they were communicating with authorities in Minnesota, but Eric Werner, the police chief in the Minneapolis suburb where Thompson lived, said his department had not received any reports of threats against the executive.

Here's the latest on the case:

What happened

Thompson was shot and killed just before 6 a.m. Wednesday outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York, where he was expected to attend an investors meeting that day.

Thompson was shot from behind, suffering at least one wound to the back and one in the right calf.

He was initially taken to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

What video footage of the shooting showed

The brazen attack was captured on frightening video, later obtained by NBC News, Wednesday morning.

The footage shows the hooded gunman, who was wearing a backpack, approach Thompson from behind before opening fire. Thompson, 50, is from Minnesota but was at the hotel for an investors meeting scheduled to take place later that morning.

"It appears the suspect was lying in wait for several minutes," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a news conference, adding that "many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target."

While earlier reports had noted the possibility the gunman was using a silencer on the weapon, police said they could not immediately confirm that based on the footage.

"He stands alongside the building line as numerous other people and pedestrians pass him by from video we see at 6:44 a.m. The victim is walking alone towards the Hilton after exiting his hotel across the street," Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said. "We believe the victim was headed to the Hilton Hotel to attend the UnitedHealth Group Investors conference that was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. ... The shooter steps onto the sidewalk from behind the car. He ignores numerous other pedestrians. Approaches the victim from behind and shoots him in the back. The shooter then walks toward the victim and continues to shoot."

At one point, the gun appears to malfunction briefly stopping the shooting before the gunman continues to open fire, Kenny said.

After multiple shots were fired, the gunman was seen on video fleeing on foot into an alleyway before getting onto a bike and riding into Central Park.

Manhunt for suspect continues

A manhunt is still underway for the alleged shooter, however. Police asked for the public's help in identifying the gunman in the video Wednesday.

"We will not rest until we identify and apprehend the shooter in this case," Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said in a news conference. "The women and men of the NYPD take enormous pride in the work that they do each day and each night to drive down crime and violence in our city. Right now, we are asking the public for your help."

In an address just hours after the shooting took place, authorities released images of the suspected gunman.

They offered up to $10,000 in a reward for information leading to an arrest.

Tisch asked anyone with information on the case to call Crimestoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

What we know about the shooter

Police have said the gunman appeared to target Thompson in the attack and appeared to have experience with firearms.

“From watching the video, it does seem that he’s proficient in the use of firearms as he was able to clear the malfunctions pretty quickly,” Kenny said.

The man wore a hooded jacket and a mask that concealed most of his face -- attire that wouldn't have attracted attention on a frigid winter day.

The suspect purchased a water bottle and two protein bars from a nearby Starbucks before the shooting and discarded the items, a senior New York City law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told NBC News.

The NYPD was able to collect the discarded items as evidence, the official said.

Who was Brian Thompson?

Thompson, a 50-year-old father of two, was named CEO for Minnesota-based UnitedHealthcare in April 2021, having served as a leader of numerous departments within the company prior, according to his bio on their site.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans in the country and also manages health insurance coverage for employers and state-and federally funded Medicaid programs. It is the insurance arm of the health care giant UnitedHealth Group Inc., which is also based in Minnesota.

The company was scheduled to have its annual meeting with investors Wednesday morning, according to a company media advisory. It is believed Thompson was arriving early for that meeting to help set up, police said.

"We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare," UnitedHealth Group said in a statement. "Brian was a highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him. We are working closely with the New York Police Department and ask for your patience and understanding during this difficult time. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and all who were close to him.”

Thompson's wife described him as "a wonderful person with a big heart" and someone "who lived life to the fullest."

“He will be greatly missed by everybody. Our hearts our broken and we are completely devastated by this news. He touched so many lives. We ask everybody to respect our privacy during this time," Paulette Thompson told KARE 11.