Dennis Rodman's 1997 NBA Finals Jersey From Game 6 Set for Auction

Rodman's 1997 NBA Finals jersey from Game 6 set for auction originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A historic Chicago Bulls jersey from the 1997 NBA Finals will be featured in an upcoming auction presented by Sotheby's.

Dennis Rodman's signed, game-used jersey from Game 6 of the '97 Finals will be one of 16 artifacts showcased in part two of Sotheby's online auction titled Invictus, with open bidding scheduled for September 6-14.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two weeks ago, Sotheby's announced Invictus: Part 1, and revealed Michael Jordan's 'Last Dance' 1998 jersey from Game 1 of the Finals as the biggest piece of memorabilia to be featured in the auction.

Game 6 of the Finals was played between the Bulls and Utah Jazz on June 13, 1997, and featured Steve Kerr's game-winning shot at the United Center. With 28 seconds remaining and a tied score of 86, Rodman grabbed the rebound and called a timeout.

Moments after, the Jazz expected Jordan to take one of the last shots in the game, but Jordan passed the ball to Steve Kerr who was wide open for a 17-foot shot.

Toni Kukoč made a layup to give the Bulls a 90-86 victory and their fifth title in franchise history.

"When you get to championship-clinching jerseys, that is the rarest of the rare," said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectibles. "When you think about Rodman and everything he contributed to, you know, the 1997 NBA Finals and, you know, what a defensive presence he is, it's really just a special and unique item and we're thrilled to have it."

Additionally, Rodman's game worn and signed record-setting '72nd Win' jersey from the 1995-96 season will be featured in the auction.

This marked the first season Rodman spent alongside Jordan, and the duo went on to win a record 72 games in the regular season.

The Bulls beat the record previously owned by the 1972 Lakers for the most wins in a single regular season. Rodman wore the iconic red jersey on April 16, 1996, when the Bulls tied the record for 70 wins and again five days later when they set the record at 72.

"I think when you think about the great teams of all-time, the '95-96 Bulls are really in contention," Wachter said. "They truly defined what a team could do throughout the entire season. And that 72nd win jersey is just an incredible reminder of that season and what Dennis Rodman brought to the Bulls defensively, which certainly added to that incredible chemistry obviously that (Scottie) Pippen and Jordan had."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.