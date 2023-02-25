Demonstrators Stand Against Russian Aggression, Vow Support for Ukrainians at Rallies Across Chicago

As the world marks one year since the Russian invasion, people across the world and in Chicago are denouncing Russia’s continued aggression.

Several events in support of Ukrainians took place across the city Saturday, with many demanding an end to the war and violence.

A teenager from Ukraine gave NBC 5 a closer look into what the country's citizens have undergone during the invasion.

Sofiia Holoiad showed cell phone video she took, with sirens blasted in the background, near the start of the invasion.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“I was almost broken by the war, by the killing of people a lot of bodies, a lot of bodies I saw,” she said.

Seven months ago, 19-year-old Holoiad made the painful decision to leave her family in Kyiv.

“It changed me a lot. Now I look at life in a different way, I got stronger also, but also, I lost something that day, I lost my childhood and some of my dreams,” she said.

She is now safe in Ukrainian Village, but couldn’t be clearer that Russia needs to get out of her homeland.

Across Chicago, several events echoed her feelings, like a Ukrainian flag-raising ceremony Saturday morning in West Town.

Then a couple hours later, a rally took place at Daley Plaza, organized by members of the Russian Community who support Ukraine.

“You don’t have to be Ukrainian to support Ukraine you just have to be human,” said activist Vasilisa Kiselevich.

Another demonstration occurred near Water Tower Place, where Ukrainians showed what is at stake from the war.

“For us, it is every single day we are fighting, every single day somebody sacrifice their life for freedom,” said activist and organizer Liliia Popovych.

It is freedom Sophia wants for everyone in her home country.

The demonstrations from Saturday raised awareness for Ukraine, which Holoiad said is a step in the right direction.

“Care and help us as if it was your country,” she said.