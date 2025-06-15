For the third time this week, protesters made their voices heard in Chicago.

A sea of people filled the streets as part of a nationwide demonstration against President Trump and his policies, including immigration.

“We’re fighting for our rights for our people to be here it’s crazy what’s going on at this moment,” said Liliana Murillo, from Chicago.

Protesters held signs as they marched for two miles through the city.

“My parents had to fight a lot to get us in this country so now we’re trying to fight for them,” said Gariel Gomez, from Indiana.

Before hitting the streets, people from all walks of life gathered for a rally at Daley Plaza.

“I’m so sick and tired of congress not standing up and having a spine and putting a stop to this,” said Tara Daniels, from Palatine.

“Democracy it’s just not something I’m willing to let go of for my family, my friends, and loved ones," said Frinora Moore, from Chicago. "We have to hold onto it we have to fight for it."

CPD estimates over 15,000 people were in attendance.

“Currently it’s getting really scary out there and it almost feels like it could end at any day,” said Julie Wedster, from Alsip. “You’re afraid to wake up on a daily basis because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”

“This is not the way we should be treating people in this nation, that’s just no way,” said Joseph Jones, from Chicago. “The strong should always stand for the vulnerable every day.”

The rally and march dubbed “No Kings” was organized by Indivisible Chicago. Elected leaders and community groups addressed the crowd calling out the president and his leadership as they seek for change.

“We have turned out to celebrate the deepest truth of our history that we will not be ruled by kings,” said Evelyn DeJesus, American Federation of Teachers Executive Vice President. “Chicago knows something about fighting concentrated wealth and power.”

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin spoke at Daley Plaza, who said what he saw was people speaking out against the Trump administration. Other leaders also had thoughts.

“We’ve come a long way, we are bigger, we are better, and we have more potential to lead in our world in just a loving manner and we ain’t going back,” said Congressman Chuy Garcia