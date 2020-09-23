Demonstrators March Down Michigan Avenue in Protest of Breonna Taylor Decision

Amid multiple protests in Chicago Wednesday in the wake of the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Kentucky, a small but vocal group marched on Michigan Avenue, crossing the Chicago River and moving onto the Magnificent Mile.

The protesters, voicing their disagreement with the grand jury’s decision not to charge any of the three Louisville police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Taylor earlier this year, gathered at Michigan and Madison Wednesday evening before making their way up the iconic Chicago street.

“It hit home,” William Calloway, a community activist, said. “It hit home to see another Black woman shot by the hands of justice, and not to receive the appropriate justice.”

Approximately 100 people chanted as they marched up the street, peacefully moving northbound on the roadway. Police were close, following behind the protesters and gathering at the front to keep things under control.

Police moved a Streets and Sanitation truck during the march, allowing protesters to cross the DuSable Bridge across the Chicago River. There was a brief stand-off on the other side near Pioneer Court, but the group moved back across the river and back into the Loop.

After moving back into the Loop, the protesters gathered at an intersection, chanting and singing and listening to speeches.

Despite the wide-ranging protest that marched through the downtown area, things remained peaceful, with a handful of businesses boarding up their windows as a precaution.