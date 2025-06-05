It was a tense scene near 22nd Street and Michigan Avenue Wednesday as demonstrators confronted ICE agents carrying out an enforcement operation.

Those demonstrators were joined by several elected officials as they protested ICE agents taking numerous individuals into federal custody at the scene.

There were no immediate reports of arrests and injuries, and we’re still learning more about what unfolded in the Motor Row District on Wednesday night.

Here’s what we know.

Who was taken into custody?

According to a statement from ICE, those arrested had “final orders of removal” signed by a judge.

“Those arrested had executable final orders of removal by an immigration judge, and had not complied with that order,” ICE said in the statement.

Why were those individuals present at the location?

According to ICE, those taken into custody were part of the agency’s “Alternatives to Detention” program, which “ensures compliance with release conditions and provides important case management services for aliens on ICE’s non-detained docket.”

Case reviews are frequently conducted for those individuals, and “may influence continued placement” in the program. Those reviews typically take places at offices for the Intensive Supervision Appearance Program, according to officials.

Family members told Navarrete that relatives had received text messages from ICE requesting their presence for “a standard checkup on” their cases.

Those individuals were then taken into custody by ICE agents.

What happened when those individuals were taken into custody?

A group of demonstrators and activists were at the scene at 22nd and Michigan during the action, with Chicago Ald. Anthony Quezada describing their actions as “non-violent civil disobedience” as they tried to prevent families from being separated by ICE agents.

Quezada said that he was joined by Ald. Rossana Rodriguez and Cook County Commissioner Jessica Vasquez during the action. He blasted the actions of ICE agents.

“We need the moral clarity and courage to fight back against these harmful, evil policies of separation. We as public officials, and we as community members, must stand up and reject these policies that are devastating families,” he said.

Why were Chicago police at the scene?

Under provisions of Chicago’s Welcoming City Ordinance, police are not permitted to assist federal agencies with immigration enforcement actions.

Chicago police officers were at the scene on Wednesday, but told reporters they were there in response to a call for officer assistance, and that they did not participate in any enforcement actions.

Here is their statement:

“Officers arrived without knowledge of immigration enforcement occurring at the location. CPD spoke with individuals inside a building at the location, as well as the large crowd gathered outside. CPD was on-site to ensure the safety of all involved, including those exercising their First Amendment rights.

“At no point did CPD assist in immigration enforcement. All actions taken by CPD during this incident were in accordance with CPD policy and the City of Chicago Municipal Code, including the Welcoming City Ordinance. No arrests were made by CPD and the crowd dispersed without incident.”