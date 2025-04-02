Democrats celebrate gains made in Chicago suburbs, Wisconsin

Political analysts signaled ahead of Tuesday's elections that the results could be seen as a referendum on President Donald Trump's first two-and-a-half months in office.

Democrats and liberal candidates ultimately pulled off decisive wins, including some upsets in the Chicago suburbs and an easy win in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

"I think there was a broad rejection of what Donald Trump and the Republican Party stands for and Illinois Democrats had, perhaps, one of the best nights we have ever had," Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said during a phone call with reporters Wednesday.

Pritzker went on to explain that the Illinois Democratic Party, which has the financial backing of the billionaire governor, focused on 270 races and won almost 80 percent of them Tuesday night.

He also pointed to Democratic gains made in DuPage County. He said the results are indicators of Democratic momentum and Democrats deciding to "fight back."

"Republicans lost almost everywhere," Pritzker said. "People rejected those who were acolytes of Donald Trump. Look at Keith Pekau in Orland Park. Look at Richard Irvin in Aurora."

Incumbent mayors in Orland Park and Aurora both lost their attempts at a third term. The race in Orland Park was especially bitter. Challenger Jim Dodge defeated Keith Pekau, who was a strong supporter of Donald Trump. Dodge is a former trustee who had the support of labor unions and pushed for less partisanship.

In Illinois' second largest city, Alderman-at-large John Laesch defeated incumbent Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin. Irvin hosted an event in July at the Republican National Convention and has voiced his support for Trump.

In an effort to unseat Irvin, the Illinois Democratic Party-- led by Gov. JB Pritzker -- financially supported Laesch.

"Today, Aurora was beaten by divisive partisan politics," Irvin said in his concession speech.

Laesch acknowleged an anti-Trump sentiment likely carried him over the finish line, but he also sees his vision as anti-Irvin and pro-ethics reform.

"I think (Irvin and I) both draw from from both political parties because there's Republicans who are frustrated with some of the big spending, and they like the fact that I oppose some of his some of these sweetheart deals on the council, especially the casino. And there's, of course, liberals, especially a lot of Black Democrats, who want Richard to stay in power and seek him as a leader in the community," Laesch said.

In Wisconsin, Democratic-backed candidate Susan Crawford won easily in the state Supreme Court race despite billionaire Elon Musk giving millions to support her opponent Brad Schimel, making it the most expensive judicial race in the country.

Wisconsin's highest court will continue to have a liberal majority until at least 2028. Justices could hear upcoming cases about abortion, labor and voting rights.

"As a little girl growing up in Chippewa Falls, I never could have imagined that I'd be taking on the richest man in the world for justice in Wisconsin," Crawford said in her victory speech Tuesday night.

POLITICO and NBC News confirmed Wednesday that Trump told his inner circle Musk would soon leave his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. The White House has denied the reports.

"National Democrats had a very, very good night, winning that race by it now looks like about ten percentage points while the Republicans threw everything they had into that race," said Pritzker, who donated to Crawford's campaign.

Though Republicans did win in two special congressional elections in Florida, Democrats were able to cut into Republican margins from November.