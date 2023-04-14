DeMar DeRozan's Daughter Diar Will Not Be at Bulls-Heat Game

Diar DeRozan will not be at Bulls-Heat game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bulls will be without their secret weapon against the Miami Heat, Diar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan told reporters at morning shootaround in Miami that his daughter was home and in school.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"She has school today, I just spoke to her this morning on the way to school," DeRozan said. "No, she will not be here. She's ruled out."

Diar went viral for her loud screams when the Toronto Raptors were shooting free throws. Because of the home crowd being quiet during Raptors' attempts at the line, her scream had an even greater impact.

And while the Raptors weren't an elite free-throw shooting team, against the Bulls on Wednesday night the shot a horrific 50 percent from the line.

Raptors players even acknowledged the impact it had.

"She was yelling. Trying to figure out who it was," Raptors forward Scottie Barnes said to Yahoo Sports Canada. "I just heard somebody screaming and I was like 'Who is that?' I don't know if it really had an effect, but, went 18-for-36 so, it had to have an effect.

"She did a great job."

On Friday, the Bulls will have to win without her.

DeMar has tried to shelter his daughter from the viralness of the game.

"She just came for one reason and one reason only, and that was support support her dad," DeRozan said. "And she had she had the most fun with it. But for me, I just want to protect that moment for her."

DeRozan added: "I mean, I never would have thought it would It would seem that extreme that it did. But, you know, it did. Maybe later down the line when she get older, she will look back at it and realize what was really happened."

Click here to follow the Bulls Talk Podcast.