‘Demand Justice' Painted on Chicago Street in Massive Mural Outside Saint Sabina

In large letters, the words "demand justice" can be seen from above or on the ground in a street outside Chicago's Saint Sabina church.

The massive street mural was painted Wednesday on West 78th Place alongside the South Side church.

The mural comes after weeks of protests across the city demanding justice for victims of racism, but it also comes as the city grapples with a spike in violence.

"When the pandemic arrived the city, county and state came together to keep people from dying," Rev. Michael Pfleger, pastor at Saint Sabina, said in a statement. "While the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be decreasing in Chicago, the violence pandemic is increasing."

Pfleger and others plan to gather on the steps of the church Thursday evening to "say black lives do matter," he said.

"We are calling Chicago to stop killing black lives, whether it's by a police officer or by the community, and calling for peace on the July 4th weekend," Pfleger said.

Chicago police have announced plans to add 1,200 officers for the holiday weekend and Mayor Lori Lightfoot is expected to detail her safety plan for the weekend Thursday afternoon.