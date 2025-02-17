Delta ‘incident' in Toronto: What we know as plane appears upside down on runway

Multiple people were injured in an "incident" involving a Delta Air Lines plane, with footage showing the plane upside down on a runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport Monday afternoon.

The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Minnesota, according to officials. Delta said in a statement it was working confirm details on what exactly happened.

Here's what we know so far:

What happened?

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m. on Monday, the airport said it was aware of an "incident" involving a Delta Air Lines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

The Federal Aviation Administration said Delta Air Lines Flight 4819, which was operated by Endeavor Air, crashed while landing at the airport at around 2:45 p.m. There were 80 people onboard at the time.

Departures to Toronto Pearson International Airport were grounded due to the "aircraft emergency," according to the FAA.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What caused the incident?

The cause of the incident remains unclear. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada will be in charge of the investigation, according to the FAA.

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms.

Eighteen people were injured when a Delta Air Lines flight from Minneapolis crashed upon landing at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to the FAA and local authorities.

How many people were injured?

At least 15 people suffered minor injuries and were transported by ground for treatment, but two others were airlifted to a nearby trauma center in critical condition, according to Peel Regional Paramedic Services. One child was also taken by ambulance to a nearby children's hospital in downtown Toronto.

According to a spokesperson for Toronto Air Ambulance, the child was transported with "critical injuries," while a man in his 60s was taken to St. Michael's Hospital in critical condition and a woman in her 40s was taken to Sunnybrok Health Sciences Centre with critical injuries.

Delta and Endeavor Air statements

Delta

In a statement, Delta said it "is aware of reports of Endeavor Flight 4819 operating from Minneapolis/St. Paul to Toronto-Pearson International Airport as involved in an incident."

"We are working to confirm any details and will share the most current information on news.delta.com as soon as it becomes available," the statement read.

Endeavor Air

"Delta Connection flight 4819, operated by Endeavor Air using a CRJ900 aircraft, was involved in a single-aircraft accident at Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) around 3:30p ET on Monday. The flight originated from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)," Endeavor Air said in a statement. "Initial reports were that there are no fatalities. Several customers with injuries were transported to area hospitals. Our primary focus is taking care of those impacted. The flight was carrying a total of 80 people – 76 passengers and four crew. YYZ was closed shortly after the incident occurred. Delta is working to connect with customers traveling from, to or through YYZ who should also monitor the status of their flight via the Fly Delta app. Endeavor Air is a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines headquartered in Minneapolis."

Latest aviation incidents

The incident follows a string of aviation disasters and close calls that have prompted worries about flying.

An American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter crashed near Washington, D.C., on Jan. 29, marking the deadliest plane crash in the U.S. since Nov. 12, 2001. Two days later, a medical transportation plane crashed shortly after takeoff in Philadelphia, killing a child patient, her mother and four other individuals who were onboard. A person in a vehicle on the ground was also killed.

Shortly after, a commuter flight that crashed on Alaska sea ice, killing all 10 aboard.

On Monday, reports indicated the Trump administration had begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend.

The National Air Traffic Controllers Association said in a brief statement Monday it was "analyzing the effect of the reported federal employee terminations on aviation safety, the national airspace system and our members.”

The firings hit the FAA when it faces a shortfall in controllers. Federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at U.S. airports. Among the reasons they have cited for staffing shortages are uncompetitive pay, long shifts, intensive training and mandatory retirements.

Check back for updates on this developing story.