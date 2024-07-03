Air travel

Delta flight diverts from Detroit to New York after passengers were served spoiled food

The redeye flight landed in New York after reports of spoiled food in part of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service

By The Associated Press

Photo by Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

A Delta flight from Detroit to Amsterdam was diverted to New York's Kennedy Airport on Wednesday after passengers were served spoiled food, airline officials said.

The redeye flight took off from Detroit around 11 p.m. Tuesday and landed in New York at 4 a.m. “after reports that a portion of the Main Cabin in-flight meal service were spoiled,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which runs the airport, said 14 of the plane's 277 passengers as well as 10 crew members were treated by medical personnel when the flight landed. None of them required hospitalization.

It was not clear how many people in total ate the spoiled food.

Delta said it would investigate the incident.

“This is not the service Delta is known for and we sincerely apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travels,” the Delta spokesperson said.

The Port Authority said passengers were being provided with hotel rooms and that all would be rebooked to continue to their destinations.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

