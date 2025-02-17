Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis involved in ‘incident' at Toronto Airport

Editor's note: NBC News will provide a Special Report on the incident at 2:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis was involved in an unspecified "incident" Monday afternoon at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to airport authorities.

In a post on X at 1:57 p.m., the airport said it was aware of an "incident" involving a Delta Airlines plane from Minneapolis upon landing.

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis was involved in an unspecified “incident” on Monday afternoon at Toronto, Canada’s Pearson Airport, according to airport authorities.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post.

Emergency crews were responding.

Toronto Pearson is aware of an incident upon landing involving a Delta Airlines plane arriving from Minneapolis. Emergency teams are responding. All passengers and crew are accounted for. — Toronto Pearson (@TorontoPearson) February 17, 2025

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Check back for updates on this developing story.