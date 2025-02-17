Air travel

Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis involved in ‘incident' at Toronto Airport

By NBC Chicago Staff

Editor's note: NBC News will provide a Special Report on the incident at 2:30 p.m. Watch live in the player above.

A Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis was involved in an unspecified "incident" Monday afternoon at Toronto Pearson International Airport in Canada, according to airport authorities.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, according to the post.

Emergency crews were responding.

While it wasn't immediately clear if weather played a role, the incident occurred amid continued snowfall in the region and follows back-to-back winter storms.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

