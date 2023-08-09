Delivery driver trying to stop holdup shot at Southwest Side restaurant

A food delivery driver was shot during an attempted robbery Tuesday night in Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

Just before 9 p.m., a man with a gun walked into a restaurant in the 3800 block of West 79th Street and announced a robbery, Chicago police said.

A delivery driver for the restaurant, a 35-year-old man, confronted the gunman and began to struggle with him. The gun went off during the struggle, striking the worker in the right leg, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

The gunman fled the scene.