Delivery driver stabbed after her vehicle wouldn't start, police say

A delivery driver was stabbed multiple times after her vehicle wouldn't start, blocking a resident’s driveway.

According to authorities, the attack occurred in the 3000 block of South Michigan Avenue at approximately 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The 22-year-old woman was getting back into her vehicle after a delivery, but the vehicle wouldn’t start.

A suspect became upset because the vehicle was blocking a driveway, and during an ensuing altercation stabbed the driver multiple times in the knee, right arm and lower back, police say.

The woman was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

No further information was made available on the incident.